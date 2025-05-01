Problem 4.4.77
{Use of Tech} Special curves The following classical curves have been studied by generations of mathematicians. Use analytical methods (including implicit differentiation) and a graphing utility to graph the curves. Include as much detail as possible.
x⁴ - x² + y² = 0 (Figure-8 curve)
Problem 4.1.35
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(x) = 1 / x + ln x
Problem 4.2.42
Avalanche forecasting Avalanche forecasters measure the temperature gradient dT/dh, which is the rate at which the temperature in a snowpack T changes with respect to its depth h. A large temperature gradient may lead to a weak layer in the snowpack. When these weak layers collapse, avalanches occur. Avalanche forecasters use the following rule of thumb: If dT/dh exceeds 10° C/m anywhere in the snowpack, conditions are favorable for weak-layer formation, and the risk of avalanche increases. Assume the temperature function is continuous and differentiable.
a. An avalanche forecaster digs a snow pit and takes two temperature measurements. At the surface (h = 0), the temperature is -16° C. At a depth of 1.1 m, the temperature is -2° C. Using the Mean Value Theorem, what can he conclude about the temperature gradient? Is the formation of a weak layer likely?
Problem 4.7.29
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0 (3 sin 4x) / 5x
Problem 4.7.72
Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→π/2⁻ (π - 2x) tan x
Problem 4.9.65
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ ((1 + √x)/x)dx
Problem 4.5.18
Rectangles beneath a parabola A rectangle is constructed with its base on the x-axis and two of its vertices on the parabola y = 48 - x². What are the dimensions of the rectangle with the maximum area? What is the area?
Problem 4.8.49
{Use of Tech} Fixed points An important question about many functions concerns the existence and location of fixed points. A fixed point of f is a value of x that satisfies the equation f(x) = x; it corresponds to a point at which the graph of f intersects the line y = x. Find all the fixed points of the following functions. Use preliminary analysis and graphing to determine good initial approximations.
f(x) = cos x
Problem 4.5.36
Covering a marble Imagine a flat-bottomed cylindrical pot with a circular cross section of radius 4. A marble with radius 0 < r < 4 is placed in the bottom of the pot. What is the radius of the marble that requires the most water to cover it completely?
Problem 4.6.62
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = sin² x
Problem 4.1.31
Locating critical points Find the critical points of the following functions. Assume a is a nonzero constant.
ƒ(t) = t/ t² + 1
Problem 4.4.11
Sketch a continuous function f on some interval that has the properties described. Answers will vary.
The function f satisfies f'(-2) = 2, f'(0) = 0, f'(1) = -3 and f'(4) = 1.
Problem 4.9.25
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (4√x - (4 /√x)) dx
Problem 4.6.11
Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and f(5.01) - f(5) = 0.25.Use linear approximation to estimate the value of f'(5).
Problem 4.1.59
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = (4x³/3) + 5x² - 6x on [0,5]
Problem 4.7.42
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (tan⁻¹ x - π/2)/(1/x)
Problem 4.8.11
{Use of Tech} Write the formula for Newton’s method and use the given initial approximation to compute the approximations x₁ and x₂.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ - x; x₀ = ln 2
Problem 4.5.30
Shortest ladder A 10-ft-tall fence runs parallel to the wall of a house at a distance of 4 ft. Find the length of the shortest ladder that extends from the ground to the house without touching the fence. Assume the vertical wall of the house and the horizontal ground have infinite extent.
Problem 4.8.3
A graph of ƒ and the lines tangent to ƒ at x = 1, 2 and 3 are given. If x₀ = 3, find the values of x₁, x₂, and x₃, that are obtained by applying Newton’s method. <IMAGE>
Problem 4.5.56
Snell’s Law Suppose a light source at A is in a medium in which light travels at a speed v₁ and that point B is in a medium in which light travels at a speed v₂ (see figure). Using Fermat’s Principle, which states that light travels along the path that requires the minimum travel time (Exercise 55), show that the path taken between points A and B satisfies (sinΘ₁/v₁ = (sin Θ₂) /v₂ . <IMAGE>
Problem 4.9.43
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (sec² x - 1) dx
Problem 4.8.39
{Use of Tech} Estimating roots The values of various roots can be approximated using Newton’s method. For example, to approximate the value of ³√10, we let x = ³√10 and cube both sides of the equation to obtain x³ = 10, or x³ - 10 = 0. Therefore, ³√10 is a root of p(x) = x³ - 10, which we can approximate by applying Newton’s method. Approximate each value of r by first finding a polynomial with integer coefficients that has a root r. Use an appropriate value of x₀ and stop calculating approximations when two successive approximations agree to five digits to the right of the decimal point after rounding.
r = 7¹/⁴
Problem 4.7.46
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→∞ (ln(3x + 5eˣ)) / (ln(7x + 3e²ˣ)
Problem 4.7.27
17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ 0⁺ (1 - ln x) / (1 + ln x)
Problem 4.3.42
Increasing and decreasing functions. Find the intervals on which f is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
f(x) = x⁴/4 - 8x³/3 + 15x²/2 + 8
Problem 4.1.61
Absolute maxima and minima Determine the location and value of the absolute extreme values of ƒ on the given interval, if they exist.
ƒ(x) = x/(x²+9)⁵ on [-2,2]
Problem 4.6.66
Differentials Consider the following functions and express the relationship between a small change in x and the corresponding change in y in the form dy = f'(x)dx.
f(x) = (x+4)/(4-x)
Problem 4.5.15
Minimum sum Find positive numbers x and y satisfying the equation xy = 12 such that the sum 2x + y is as small as possible.
Problem 4.9.53
23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.
∫ (6/√(4 - 4x²))dx
Problem 4.8.9
{Use of Tech} Write the formula for Newton’s method and use the given initial approximation to compute the approximations x₁ and x₂.
f(x) = x² - 6; x₀ = 3
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
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