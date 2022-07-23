Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Applications of the Derivative
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Applications of the DerivativeProblem 4.9.35
Chapter 4, Problem 4.9.35

23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.


∫ ((4x⁴ - 6x²) / x ) dx

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the integrand by simplifying the expression. Divide each term in the numerator by the denominator x: \( \frac{4x^4}{x} - \frac{6x^2}{x} = 4x^3 - 6x \). The integral becomes \( \int (4x^3 - 6x) \, dx \).
Apply the power rule for integration to each term. The power rule states that \( \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \), where \( n \neq -1 \).
Integrate the first term \( 4x^3 \): Using the power rule, \( \int 4x^3 \, dx = \frac{4x^{3+1}}{3+1} = x^4 \).
Integrate the second term \( -6x \): Using the power rule, \( \int -6x \, dx = \frac{-6x^{1+1}}{1+1} = -3x^2 \).
Combine the results of the integration: The indefinite integral is \( x^4 - 3x^2 + C \), where \( C \) is the constant of integration. To check your work, differentiate \( x^4 - 3x^2 + C \) and verify that it equals the original integrand.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivative is the integrand. They are expressed without limits and include a constant of integration, typically denoted as 'C'. The process of finding an indefinite integral is often referred to as antiderivation, where we seek a function F(x) such that F'(x) equals the integrand.
Recommended video:
05:04
Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Simplifying Expressions

Before integrating, it is often necessary to simplify the integrand. This can involve algebraic manipulation, such as dividing terms or factoring. In the given integral, simplifying the expression (4x⁴ - 6x²) / x leads to a more straightforward form, allowing for easier integration of each term separately.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions

Checking Work by Differentiation

After finding an indefinite integral, it is essential to verify the result by differentiation. This involves taking the derivative of the antiderivative obtained and ensuring it matches the original integrand. This step confirms the correctness of the integration process and helps identify any potential errors in the calculations.
Recommended video:
06:22
Introduction To Work
Related Practice
Textbook Question

23–68. Indefinite integrals Determine the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiation.


∫ ((e²ʷ - 5eʷ + 4)/(eʷ - 1))dw

54
views
Textbook Question

Describe the set of antiderivatives of ƒ(x) = 1

95
views
Textbook Question

105–106. {Use of Tech} Races The velocity function and initial position of Runners A and B are given. Analyze the race that results by graphing the position functions of the runners and finding the time and positions (if any) at which they first pass each other.


A : v(t) = sin t; s(0) = 0 B. V(t) = cos t; S(0) = 0


61
views
Textbook Question

Metal rain gutters A rain gutter is made from sheets of metal 9 in wide. The gutters have a 3-in base and two 3-in sides, folded up at an angle Θ (see figure). What angle Θ maximizes the cross-sectional area of the gutter? <IMAGE>

288
views
Textbook Question

Explain Rolle’s Theorem with a sketch.

524
views
Textbook Question

17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.


lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - x - 1) / 5x²

186
views