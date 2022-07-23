Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(b) Graph ƒ and A.
ƒ(𝓍) = eˣ ; a = 0 , b = ln 2 , c = ln 4
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(b) Graph ƒ and A.
ƒ(𝓍) = eˣ ; a = 0 , b = ln 2 , c = ln 4
Area functions for linear functions Consider the following functions ƒ and real numbers a (see figure).
b) Verify that A'(𝓍) = ƒ(𝓍).
ƒ(t) = 4t + 2 , a = 0
Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals.
I = ∫₀¹ (𝓍³ ― 2𝓍) d𝓍 = ―3/4
(b) ∫₁⁰ (2𝓍―𝓍³) d𝓍
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(b) ∫ sec 5𝓍 tan 5𝓍 d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(b) Evaluate each sum using a calculator with n = 20, 50, and 100. Use these values to estimate the value of the integral.
∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Approximating net area The following functions are positive and negative on the given interval.
ƒ(x) = 4 - 2x on [0,4]
(b) Approximate the net area bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval using a left, right, and midpoint Riemann sum with n = 4.