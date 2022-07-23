Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍² cos 𝓍³ d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍² cos 𝓍³ d𝓍
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(c) ∫₅⁷ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(e) Find the value of s such that H (𝓍) = sH(―𝓍)
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(d) ∫₀⁷ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫√₂/₅^²/⁵ d𝓍/𝓍√(25𝓍² ―1)
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍⁷ √(𝓍⁴ + 1d𝓍)