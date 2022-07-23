Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫(√1 + tan 2t) sec² 2t dt
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫(√1 + tan 2t) sec² 2t dt
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 sin 𝓍² cos⁸ 𝓍² d𝓍
Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(c) ∫₅⁷ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(e) Find the value of s such that H (𝓍) = sH(―𝓍)
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(c) Evaluate the definite integral by taking the limit as n →∞ of the Riemann sum in part (b).
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(a) Evaluate the right Riemann sum for the integral with n = 3 .