Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 16―𝓍² on [―4, 4]
Area of regions Compute the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. You may find it useful to sketch the region.
ƒ(𝓍) = 16―𝓍² on [―4, 4]
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(a) How far does the object travel, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 ?
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(a) Evaluate H (0) .
(b) Find the average value of ƒ shown in the figure on the interval [2,6] and then find the point(s) c in (2, 6) guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem for Integrals.
Limit definition of the definite integral Use the limit definition of the definite integral with right Riemann sums and a regular partition to evaluate the following definite integrals. Use the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to check your answer.
∫₀² (𝓍²―4) d𝓍
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(b) Use the Fundamental Theorem to find an expression for F '(𝓍) for ―2 ≤ 𝓍 < 0.