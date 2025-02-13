In the last video, you may recall that we learned about definite integrals. We talked about what a definite integral looks like and what it represents. Now in this video, we're going to see that there are some basic rules that apply to definite integrals. You may also recall indefinite integrals, which had some basic rules that apply to them. And it turns out some of these same rules also apply to definite integrals.

If this isn't familiar to you, don't sweat it because I'm going to walk you through it today in this video, and we're also going to see some specific rules that only apply to definite integrals. So without further ado, let's get into things. One of the first rules that we learned about for indefinite integrals is the sum and difference rule. And all the sum and difference rule says is that if you have the integral of two functions being added or subtracted, you can split that into two separate functions being integrated. So notice we have the integral of the first function, and then we have the integral of the second function.

When this happens, the bounds, a and b, will stay the same. So, a and b are going to be the same for these integrals. We'll go from a to b, our low bound to high bound. And then we'll also go from a to b on the second integral for the second function g(x). An example of this would be if we were integrating x plus six from negative two to five.

What I could do is split this to the integral of x and the integral of six separately, and the bounds would still go from negative two to five on both integrals. So this is the same rule that happens for indefinite integrals, and it also happens for definite integrals where the bounds do not change. So this would be the solution for our integral right here. Next, we need to look at the constant multiple rule. We also learned this for indefinite integrals, and it turns out the rule is the same for definite integrals.

This just says if you have a constant in front of your function, you can take that constant and pull it to the outside of the integral. And what we can do is keep the bounds the same. So this will still go from a to b when we do this rule. Notice that we have the integral from two to six of the function five x cubed.

Notice we have a five outside the function, which we can actually take that and pull it outside of the entire integral right here. Now what happens is we'll keep the same bounds, so we'll still go from two to six, and we're just going to have the integral of x cubed, which is going to be more simple to solve than when we had that five in there. So we can just take the integral of x cubed, then multiply it by the five, and that would give us the solution to this integral. As you can see, those rules are pretty straightforward since they're the same for indefinite and definite integrals. But things will get a little bit more complicated as we move on to these next rules.

The reason why these are a bit more complicated is that now we're focusing on the definite integrals like we were up here, except we need to focus on their bounds because the bounds of the definite integral are going to create some specific rules that we haven't seen before. The first example we're going to take a look at is the order of integration rule. The order of integration says that you can take the bounds b to a, and you can switch them and make them a to b. Notice that we have b to a here. We switch the bounds.

What happens is whenever you do this, you have to make your entire integral negative. An example of this would be like what we have here. We have the integral from four to one of x cubed. Now I don't like that I have this four in the bottom here, my bigger number. So what I'm gonna do is take that four and bring it to the top, then take this one and bring it to the bottom.

I'm just switching the order of the integral. Now we're going to be integrating the same function x cubed, so this doesn't change. But the only difference here is we have to make the entire result negative since we switched the bounds. So that would be the solution if we change the order of the bounds. Next, we'll take a look at the zero-width interval.

The zero-width interval rule states that if we have the same bounds, like a to a, what that's going to do is take whatever our function is, and it's going to make it zero when we integrate it. I'm assuming that f(a) exists. Now why is this the case? Why do we get zero when we integrate from a to a? Recall something about definite integrals.

Recall that these tell us the area underneath the curve of some function. And if I'm looking at a specific place, let's just say, a, and I'm integrating from a to a, notice we just get a straight line right there. We're not going from a to some other value b like we've seen before where we actually do have some area. We're just going from a to a, and there's going to be no area that we have in there, so that's why we get an area of zero. So that's the reason why when we integrate from one bound to the same bound, we just get a result of zero every time.

For example, let's say we had this polynomial right here that goes from three to three. Well, because it goes from one bound to the same bound, I can see that this whole result just turns out to be zero, and that would be the solution for this integral. The last rule we're going to take a look at is the additivity rule. This one you want to pay attention to because there are some things that need to apply for this rule to work. Notice in this case, we go from a to c of our first function, and then we go from c to b for the same function.

And when this happens, what we can do is we can actually write this as one integral. We can combine it. So if we're going from a to c, and then we're going from c to b, assuming that this c value is in between a and b, then what we can do is see that this whole_integral is just going to go from a to b of the same function f(x). So we're just going to have f(x) right here. And notice how we were able to take these two integrals split, and we were able to create it and combine it into one integral.

An example would be like what we have on the right side here. Notice in this example, we are given the integral from one to three, and we are also given the integral from three to seven. But notice it's the same function that we have here, five x to the fourth power. How exactly would we deal with this integral? We'll notice that we have this three right here, and three is between one and seven.

So because of that, we can write this as one integral that simply goes from one to seven. Now what's inside this integral is going to be our function that we have right here, five x to the fourth power, and all of that is going to be with respect to x. This is how we can deal with the additivity rule when it comes to these integrals. Something that I'm gonna mention as we move forward and take a look at more examples and practice for these problems that we've seen, what we're going to see is that multiple rules will be used together to find integrals of more complicated functions. So I highly encourage you to check out the practice and examples after this video to make sure we know how to solve these types of 문제들.

These are the basic rules that you can apply whenever you're dealing with definite integrals. See you in the next video.