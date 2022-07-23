Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(√𝓍―4) d𝓍
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(√𝓍―4) d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ [ 1/(10𝓍―3) d𝓍
Suppose an object moves along a line at 15 m/s, for 0 ≤ t < 2 and at 25 m/s, for 2 ≤ t ≤ 5, where t is measured in seconds. Sketch the graph of the velocity function and find the displacement of the object for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5.
Explain why ∫ₐᵇ ƒ ′(𝓍) d𝓍 = ƒ(b) ― ƒ(a)
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ₐᶜ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₁/₃^¹/√³ 4/(9𝓍² + 1) d𝓍