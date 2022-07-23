Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(e) ∫ d𝓍/(81 + 9𝓍²) (Hint: Factor a 9 out of the denominator first.)
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(e) ∫ d𝓍/(81 + 9𝓍²) (Hint: Factor a 9 out of the denominator first.)
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
f(x) = x + 1 on [0,4]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₀^π/2 cos 𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 4
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(d) F(4)
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(f) 3
∑ (3j ― 4)
j =1
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(f) ∫ d𝓍/√36 ―𝓍²