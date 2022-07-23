Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(e) 3
∑ (2m + 2) / 3
m =1
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(e) 3
∑ (2m + 2) / 3
m =1
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₀^π/2 cos 𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 4
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(d) F(4)
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(f) 3
∑ (3j ― 4)
j =1
Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(f) ∫₄¹ 2f(𝓍) d𝓍
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(f) ∫ d𝓍/√36 ―𝓍²