Matching functions with area functions Match the functions ƒ, whose graphs are given in a― d, with the area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt, whose graphs are given in A–D.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₃⁶ (1―2𝓍) d𝓍 ; n = 6
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Key Concepts
Definite Integral
Riemann Sum
Underestimation and Overestimation
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(d) Determine which Riemann sum (left or right) underestimates the value of the definite integral and which overestimates the value of the definite integral.
∫₁⁷ 1/𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 6
Left and right Riemann sums Complete the following steps for the given function, interval, and value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = x² ─ 1 on [2,4]; n = 4
(d) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(d) If ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, then ƒ is a constant function.
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(d) F(8)
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(d) 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + 1/4