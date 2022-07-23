Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = {x² if 0≤x≤1 {x(2-x) if 1<x≤2
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Key Concepts
Density Function and Mass
Piecewise Functions
Definite Integration
Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=0 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x)=2x acting along the x-axis?
Drinking juice A glass has circular cross sections that taper (linearly) from a radius of 5 cm at the top of the glass to a radius of 4 cm at the bottom. The glass is 15 cm high and full of orange juice. How much work is required to drink all the juice through a straw if your mouth is 5 cm above the top of the glass? Assume the density of orange juice equals the density of water.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2y−4, for −3≤y≤4 (Use calculus, but check your work using geometry.)
3–6. Setting up arc length integrals Write and simplify, but do not evaluate, an integral with respect to x that gives the length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 2 cos 3x on [−π,π]
46–50. Force on dams The following figures show the shapes and dimensions of small dams. Assuming the water level is at the top of the dam, find the total force on the face of the dam.