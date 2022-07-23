Force on the end of a tank Determine the force on a circular end of the tank in Figure 6.78 if the tank is full of gasoline. The density of gasoline is ρ = 737 kg/m³.
35–38. Shell and washer methods Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use both the shell method and the washer method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the indicated axis.
y = (x−2)³ −2,x=0, and y=25; about the y-axis
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Key Concepts
Shell Method
Washer Method
Setting up the Region and Limits of Integration
A hemispherical bowl of radius 8 inches is filled to a depth of h inches, where 0≤h≤8 0 ≤ ℎ ≤ 8 . Find the volume of water in the bowl as a function of h. (Check the special cases h=0 and h=8.)
Surface area of a cone Find the surface area of a cone (excluding the base) with radius 4 and height 8 using integration and a surface area integral.
Find the area of the following regions, expressing your results in terms of the positive integer n≥2.
Let Aₙ be the area of the region bounded by f(x)=x^1/n and g(x)=x^n on the interval [0,1], where n is a positive integer. Evaluate lim n→∞ Aₙ and interpret the result. br
14–25. {Use of Tech} Areas of regions Determine the area of the given region.
Suppose a cut is made through a solid object perpendicular to the x-axis at a particular point x. Explain the meaning of A(x).