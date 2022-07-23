Emptying a partially filled swimming pool If the water in the swimming pool in Exercise 35 is 2 m deep, then how much work is required to pump all the water to a level 3 m above the bottom of the pool?
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x,y = 2x+2,x = 2, and x=6; about the y-axis
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Key Concepts
Volume of Solids of Revolution
Methods of Integration: Disk, Washer, and Shell
Setting up the Integral with Given Boundaries
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x,y=2x, and y=6 ; about the y-axis
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the region bounded by the semicircle y=√1−x^2 and the x-axis, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares
Function defined as an integral Write the integral that gives the length of the curve y = f(x) = ∫₀^x sin t dt on the interval [0,π]
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = 1 / (x² + 1)²,y=0,x=1, and x=2; about the y-axis
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = 5e^-2x,for 0≤x≤4