9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = √x,y=0, and x=4; about the x-axis
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = √x,y=0, and x=4; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=√1−x^2, for −1/2≤x≤1/2; about the x-axis
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = x³−x⁸+1,y=1; about the y-axis
Determine the area of the shaded region bounded by the curve x^2=y^4(1−y^3) (see figure).
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=ln x,y=ln x^2; and y=ln 8; about the y-axis
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
(Hint: Find the intersection point by inspection.)