64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid formed when a hole of radius 3 is drilled symmetrically along the axis of a right circular cone of radius 6 and height 9
64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid formed when a hole of radius 3 is drilled symmetrically along the axis of a right circular cone of radius 6 and height 9
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=√1−x^2, for −1/2≤x≤1/2; about the x-axis
A 1.5-mm layer of paint is applied to one side of the following surfaces. Find the approximate volume of paint needed. Assume x and y are measured in meters.
The spherical zone generated when the curve y=√8x−x^2 on the interval 1≤x≤7 is revolved about the x-axis
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = x³−x⁸+1,y=1; about the y-axis
Determine the area of the shaded region bounded by the curve x^2=y^4(1−y^3) (see figure).
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
(Hint: Find the intersection point by inspection.)