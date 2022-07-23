Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
, where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.
c. What is the distance traveled by the automobile in the first 60 s?
Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
, where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.
c. What is the distance traveled by the automobile in the first 60 s?
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Let f(x)=12x^2. The area of the surface generated when the graph of f on [−4, 4] is revolved about the x-axis is twice the area of the surface generated when the graph of f on [0, 4] is revolved about the x-axis.
Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded above by the curve y=2−x² and bounded below by the line y=x. Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the y-axis.
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid using the shell method.
{Use of Tech} Oscillating motion A mass hanging from a spring is set in motion, and its ensuing velocity is given by v(t) = 2π cos πt, for t≥0. Assume the positive direction is upward and s(0)=0.
c. At what times does the mass reach its low point the first three times?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
Arc length may be negative if f(x) < 0 on part of the interval in question.
Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the y-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
c. What is the area A(y) of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?