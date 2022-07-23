Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function

v ( t ) = { 3 t if 0 ≤ t < 20 60 if 20 ≤ t < 45 240 − 4 t if t ≥ 45 v(t)= \(\begin{cases}\)3 t & \(\text\) { if } 0 \(\leq\) t<20 \\ 60 & \(\text\) { if } 20 \(\leq\) t<45 \\ 240-4 t & \(\text\) { if } t \(\geq\) 45\(\end{cases}\) v(t)=⎩ ⎨ ⎧3t60240−4t if 0≤t<20 if 20≤t<45 if t≥45

, where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.





c. What is the distance traveled by the automobile in the first 60 s?