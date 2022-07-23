Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
, where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.
c. What is the distance traveled by the automobile in the first 60 s?
Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
, where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.
c. What is the distance traveled by the automobile in the first 60 s?
6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.
Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid using the shell method.
9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
c. The position at t=5
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
Arc length may be negative if f(x) < 0 on part of the interval in question.
Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the y-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
c. What is the area A(y) of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.
c. How much work is required to stretch the spring 0.3 m from its equilibrium position?