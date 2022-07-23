Why is integration used to find the work required to pump water out of a tank?
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = 1−x²,x = 0, and y = 0, in the first quadrant; about the y-axis
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Key Concepts
Shell Method for Volume
Region Bounded by Curves
Revolution About the y-axis
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
x = 4 / y + y³,x = 1/√3, and y=1; about the x-axis
52–54. Force on a window A diving pool that is 4 m deep and full of water has a viewing window on one of its vertical walls. Find the force on the following windows.
The window is circular, with a radius of 0.5 m, tangent to the bottom of the pool.
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region in the first quadrant bounded by y=5/2−1/x and y=x
Suppose f and g have continuous derivatives on an interval [a, b]. Prove that if f(a)=g(a) and f(b)=g(b), then ∫a^b f′(x) dx = ∫a^b g′(x) dx.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=8√x, for 9≤x≤20; about the x-axis