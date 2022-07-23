9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = 1−x²,x = 0, and y = 0, in the first quadrant; about the y-axis
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
y = 1−x²,x = 0, and y = 0, in the first quadrant; about the y-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region in the first quadrant bounded by y=x^2/3 and y=4
39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
x =2
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = {1 if 0≤x≤2 {2 if 2<x≤3
Suppose f and g have continuous derivatives on an interval [a, b]. Prove that if f(a)=g(a) and f(b)=g(b), then ∫a^b f′(x) dx = ∫a^b g′(x) dx.
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=8√x, for 9≤x≤20; about the x-axis