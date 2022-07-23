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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.4.51b
Chapter 6, Problem 6.4.51b

A torus (doughnut) A torus is formed when a circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis.
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b. Use the washer method to write an integral for the volume of the torus.

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Identify the region being revolved: The circle of radius 2 is centered at (3, 0) in the xy-plane. Its equation is \((x - 3)^2 + y^2 = 2^2 = 4\).
Since the circle is revolved about the y-axis, we use the washer method with respect to the y-axis. The washers will be horizontal slices perpendicular to the y-axis.
Express the x-values (radii) in terms of y. From the circle equation, solve for \(x\): \(x = 3 \pm \sqrt{4 - y^2}\). The outer radius \(R(y)\) is the distance from the y-axis to the outer edge of the circle, which is \(3 + \sqrt{4 - y^2}\), and the inner radius \(r(y)\) is \(3 - \sqrt{4 - y^2}\).
The volume element for the washer method when revolving around the y-axis is \(\pi (R(y)^2 - r(y)^2) \, dy\). Determine the limits of integration for \(y\), which are the vertical bounds of the circle: from \(-2\) to \(2\).
Write the integral for the volume as \(V = \int_{-2}^{2} \pi \left[ (3 + \sqrt{4 - y^2})^2 - (3 - \sqrt{4 - y^2})^2 \right] \, dy\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Washer Method for Volume

The washer method calculates the volume of a solid of revolution by integrating the difference between the outer and inner radii squared, multiplied by π, along the axis of rotation. It is used when the solid has a hole, forming washers instead of disks. The volume integral sums these washers' volumes across the interval.
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Finding Volume Using Disks

Setting up the Integral with Respect to y-axis

When revolving a region around the y-axis, the integral is typically set up in terms of y. The radius of each washer is determined by the x-values expressed as functions of y. Understanding how to express the boundaries of the region in terms of y is essential for correctly defining the limits and radii in the integral.
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Disk Method Using y-Axis

Equation of the Circle and Its Position

The circle with radius 2 centered at (3,0) is described by (x-3)^2 + y^2 = 4. This equation helps find the outer and inner radii of the washers when revolving around the y-axis. Recognizing the circle's position relative to the axis of rotation is crucial for determining the correct radii in the volume integral.
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Parameterizing Equations of Circles & Ellipses
Related Practice
Textbook Question

40–43. Population growth


Starting with an initial value of P(0)=55, the population of a prairie dog community grows at a rate of P′(t)=20−t/5 (prairie dogs/month), for 0≤t≤200, where t is measured in months.


b. Find the population P(t), for 0≤t≤200.

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Textbook Question

Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).

b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is filled to half its depth as when it is full? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Two runners At noon (t=0), Alicia starts running along a long straight road at 4 mi/hr. Her velocity decreases according to the function v(t) = 4 / t + 1 for t≥0. At noon, Boris also starts running along the same road with a 2-mi head start on Alicia; his velocity is given by u(t) = 2 / t + 1, for t≥0. Assume t is measured in hours.


b. When, if ever, does Alicia overtake Boris?

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Textbook Question

Filling a tank A 2000-liter cistern is empty when water begins flowing into it (at t=0 at a rate (in L/min) given by Q′(t) = 3√t, where t is measured in minutes.


b. Find the function that gives the amount of water in the tank at any time t≥0.

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Textbook Question

Volume of a sphere Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the circle x²+y² = r² and the x-axis. A sphere of radius r is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis.


b. Repeat part (a) using the disk method.

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Textbook Question

A right circular cylinder with height R and radius R has a volume of VC=πR^3 (height = radius).


b. Find the volume of the hemisphere that is inscribed in the cylinder with the same base as the cylinder. Express the volume in terms of VC.

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