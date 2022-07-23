40–43. Population growth
Starting with an initial value of P(0)=55, the population of a prairie dog community grows at a rate of P′(t)=20−t/5 (prairie dogs/month), for 0≤t≤200, where t is measured in months.
b. Find the population P(t), for 0≤t≤200.
40–43. Population growth
Starting with an initial value of P(0)=55, the population of a prairie dog community grows at a rate of P′(t)=20−t/5 (prairie dogs/month), for 0≤t≤200, where t is measured in months.
b. Find the population P(t), for 0≤t≤200.
Emptying a conical tank A water tank is shaped like an inverted cone with height 6 m and base radius 1.5 m (see figure).
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is filled to half its depth as when it is full? Explain.
Two runners At noon (t=0), Alicia starts running along a long straight road at 4 mi/hr. Her velocity decreases according to the function v(t) = 4 / t + 1 for t≥0. At noon, Boris also starts running along the same road with a 2-mi head start on Alicia; his velocity is given by u(t) = 2 / t + 1, for t≥0. Assume t is measured in hours.
b. When, if ever, does Alicia overtake Boris?
Filling a tank A 2000-liter cistern is empty when water begins flowing into it (at t=0 at a rate (in L/min) given by Q′(t) = 3√t, where t is measured in minutes.
b. Find the function that gives the amount of water in the tank at any time t≥0.
Volume of a sphere Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the circle x²+y² = r² and the x-axis. A sphere of radius r is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis.
b. Repeat part (a) using the disk method.
A right circular cylinder with height R and radius R has a volume of VC=πR^3 (height = radius).
b. Find the volume of the hemisphere that is inscribed in the cylinder with the same base as the cylinder. Express the volume in terms of VC.