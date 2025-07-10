Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates
Parametric Equations
Parametric Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
1
concept
Introduction to Parametric Equations
Video duration:4m
2
Problem
Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
;
A
B
C
D
3
Problem
Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
;
A
B
C
D
4
concept
Eliminating the Parameter
Video duration:5m
5
Problem
Eliminate the parameter to rewrite the following as a rectangular equation.
x(t)=2t−1
y(t)=t5−2
A
y=(2x−2)5−1
B
y=(2x−1)5−2
C
y=(2x+1)5−2
D
y=(2x+1)5−1
6
example
Eliminating the Parameter Example 1
Video duration:4m
7
example
Eliminating the Parameter Example 2
Video duration:6m
8
concept
Eliminate Parameter: Equations with Trig
Video duration:4m
9
Problem
First eliminate the parameter, then graph the plane curve of the parametric equations.
x(t)=2+cost, y(t=−1+sint); 0≤t≤2π
A
(x−2)2+(y+1)2=1
B
(x−2)2+(y+1)2=1
C
(x+2)2+(y−1)2=1
D
(x+2)2+(y−1)2=1
10
example
Eliminate Parameter: Equations with Trig Example 3
Video duration:4m
11
concept
Parameterizing Equations
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
12
example
Parameterizing Equations Example 4
Video duration:4m
13
concept
Parameterizing Equations of Circles & Ellipses
Video duration:6m
14
Problem
Write parametric equations for the rectangular equation below.
x2+y2=25
A
x=25sint; y=25cost
B
x=25cost; y=25sint
C
x=5sint; y=5cost
D
x=5cost; y=5sint
Do you want more practice?
