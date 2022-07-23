Cycling distance A cyclist rides down a long straight road with a velocity (in m/min) given by v(t) = 400−20t, for 0≤t≤10, where t is measured in minutes.
c. How far has the cyclist traveled when her velocity is 250 m/min?
Cycling distance A cyclist rides down a long straight road with a velocity (in m/min) given by v(t) = 400−20t, for 0≤t≤10, where t is measured in minutes.
c. How far has the cyclist traveled when her velocity is 250 m/min?
9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
c. The position at t=5
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.
c. How much work is required to stretch the spring 0.3 m from its equilibrium position?
Day hike The velocity (in mi/hr) of a hiker walking along a straight trail is given by v(t) = 3 sin² πt/2, for 0≤t≤4. Assume s(0)=0 and t is measured in hours.
c. What is the hiker’s position at t=3?
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]
Flying into a headwind The velocity (in mi/hr) of an airplane flying into a headwind is given by v(t) = 30(16−t²), for 0≤t≤3. Assume s(0)=0 and t is measured in hours.
c. How far has the airplane traveled at the instant its velocity reaches 400 mi/hr?