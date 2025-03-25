Problem Transcript In the last video, we were going over this problem where we have a particle moving along the x axis, and we were given this acceleration function right here. Now this video asks us here, this problem, asks us to find the position function \( s(t) \), if the initial position is one. So in the last video, we learned about how we could find this velocity function right here. This was the problem that we solved. And now we're trying to find our position function, which we can use our velocity function to find that. So if you haven't seen the last video, definitely check that one out, so that way you can figure out how we got this solution right here. But if you've seen it already, let's go ahead and solve this part of the problem. So what we're looking for is our position \( s(t) \). And recall that there's a way we can find position. What you want to do is take your initial position, and you want to add it to the integral from the initial time to some time \( t \), this variable here, and then you want to be integrating your velocity function as a function of \( x \). So that's what we're going to do here. Now we have our initial position \( s(0) \) given in the problem. And what I can do is add this to our integral for the initial time, which we know is zero based on this, to some time \( t \) of our velocity function as a function of \( x \). Now plugging this in, we're going to have \( v(x) \) plugged in here, which is going to be \( \frac{1}{\pi} \times \sin(\pi x) \), integrated with respect to \( x \). So notice all I really did here was take this \( t \) here, and replace it with \( x \). Now next, I'm going to try to make this integral and this equation look a little more simple. \( S(0) \), well, that's going to be one. So we'll have one plus, and then we're going to be integrating from zero to \( t \). But what I'm actually going to do here is take this \( \frac{1}{\pi} \) that I see and pull it outside of the integral. So I have \( \frac{1}{\pi} \times \) the integral from zero to \( t \) of my function \( \sin(\pi x) \). Now, from here, what we need to do is figure out how we can solve this integral that we see. And this is going to be a little bit tricky since I noticed that we still have this \( \pi x \) term inside. But recall in the last video, we were able to do this with a \( u \) substitution, so that's what I'm going to do here. I'm going to take everything inside here, and I'm going to replace it with \( u \). So we can say, and I'm going to do this in a different color, just so we don't have the same color as this. So we're going to have \( u \) here. So we're going to say that \( u \) is equal to \( \pi x \), meaning that the derivative of \( u \) would just be \( \pi \), if we're taking this derivative with respect to \( x \). So resetting up this integral here, we're going to have one plus and it's going to be \( \frac{1}{\pi} \times \) the integral from zero to \( t \), \( \sin(u) \), and then this is still being integrated with respect to \( x \). Now we can't integrate this \( u \) function with respect to \( x \). These are two different variables. So what I need to do is try and get this whole thing in terms of \( u \). Well, I can do that by relating the \( du \) to what we have down here. So what I'm going to do is take this \( dx \) that I see, and I'm going to multiply it by \( \pi \). So \( \pi \) is a constant, so we'll have \( \pi dx \). But I can't just go ahead and multiply the \( \pi \) and then be done here, because that would change the argument inside of my integral. So what I'm going to do is then divide by \( \pi \) as well to keep the same argument. Now this \( \pi \) in the denominator, I'm just going to go ahead and combine it with this \( \pi \) here to go ahead and square that. So I can take this \( \pi dx \) that I see there, and I can replace it with this \( du \). So doing so, I'm just going to take the \( \pi dx \) here and replace it with \( du \), and now we have everything in terms of \( u \). So how exactly do I find the integral for the \( \sin(u) \)? Well, if I'm looking for the integral for the \( \sin \), that's going to come out to negative cosine. Because we've seen before that integrating \( \sin \) gives us negative cosine, so the same thing's going to happen here. So what that means is the integral of \( \sin \) will give us negative cosine, but now we're integrating this bounded from zero to \( t \). But I can't just take my \( t \) and my zero and plug it in for \( u \), because notice that \( u \) was not originally what we started with for these bounds. When we originally applied the bounds, that's when we were in terms of \( x \). So what I need to do is take my original function for \( u \) here, or the original function with \( x \) in it, and put it back in for \( u \). So I can see that we have \( \pi x \) that we set here. So doing this, we're going to have one, and that's going to be plus \( \frac{1}{\pi^2} \). That's going to be multiplied by negative cosine of \( \pi x \), and then that's all going to be bounded from zero to \( t \). So now we have everything set up for putting these bounds in to our original function once we've integrated that, of course. But here's the thing. You might think that we can just ignore this bottom bound here since it's zero, but this is where you have to be careful. Because if we took zero and plugged it in for \( x \) there, we would end up just getting the cosine of zero. But the cosine of zero does not come out to zero. The cosine of zero comes out to one. So this is why you actually have to check to see what would happen as you put zero into your function here. Oftentimes, it does come out to zero, especially when you have polynomials, but when you have trig functions, you have to be a bit careful with this. So since I can see it's not going to come out to zero, I do have to run these bounds properly. So we're going to have one plus \( \frac{1}{\pi^2} \), and then we're going to have everything in here. Now first off, we're going to take my high bound of \( t \) and plug it in for \( x \). And I'm going to do this all in a different color here just so we're able to keep track of things. So we're going to have \( t \) in for \( x \). And so doing this first, we're going to have the high bound negative cosine of \( \pi t \). And then what I need to do from here is subtract off zero plugged in for my bottom bound. So we're going to have negative cosine of \( \pi \times 0 \), which would just be zero. So this is what we can plug in. Now as it turns out, we can cancel these negative signs, and the cosine of zero just turns out to be one. So this whole thing is going to simplify to one plus \( \frac{1}{\pi^2} \), and it's going to be multiplied by we have negative cosine \( \pi t \) plus one. So this is what we get. So as you can see, we now have this set up, and what I'm going to do from here is take my \( \frac{1}{\pi^2} \) and distribute it into these brackets. So that's going to give me one plus, and then we're going to have negative cosine \( \pi t \) all over \( \pi^2 \), and then we're going to have plus, and then one times \( \frac{1}{\pi^2} \) would just be \( \frac{1}{\pi^2} \). So here's what we have now. Now from here, I'm going to go ahead and continue my math up here just because I want to make sure that I have enough space. So we still have \( s(t) \) that we're trying to find. This is what we're trying to find down here throughout this problem as well. So our position \( s(t) \), what I can actually do is take this one here, and I can replace it with \( \frac{\pi^2}{\pi^2} \). Now there's a reason that I'm doing this. If I have a \( \pi^2 \) over \( \pi^2 \) here, notice we now have common denominators across the board. So I can combine this into one common fraction, which is going to be \( \pi^2 \), dealing with this term, that's going to be minus cosine of \( \pi t \), dealing with that term, plus one, dealing with this term, all over \( \pi^2 \). So this right here would be a function for our position, and that is a simplified solution that we can get to our problem. So we now have our function of position as a function of time, and that right there is the answer. So as you can see, when solving these types of problems, it often does take a bit of work, since we need to run this integral and we often have to do u substitutions in order to make the integral work. But as long as you stick with what we already know when it comes to bounding these integrals and doing these u substitutions and dealing with trigonometric functions, you should be good when it comes to solving these more complicated types of problems. So hope you found this video helpful, and let's move on.