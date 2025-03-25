So you may recall in earlier videos where we talked about solving motion problems. And recall that these motion problems involved us trying to find things like velocity, position, or even displacement. Now it turns out you're going to see some more complicated motion problems in this course, where rather than using derivatives to solve them, we're going to need to use integrals. This might sound a bit scary at first, but don't sweat it, because we're going to take a look at some examples in this video that you'll likely come across in this course. And we're going to see how we can actually implement this knowledge that we already have on motion and integration to solve these problems in hopefully the most clear way that we can. So let's just go ahead and jump right in to see what these examples look like.
So let's say we had a problem like this that said, suppose that an object moves in a line such that its velocity is given by this function right here, v(t). Now let's say we have an example that asks us to find the displacement of the object on the interval from zero to five. So we have this interval right here, and we're asked to find displacement. How could we go about doing that? Well, what I want you to do is recall what we already know about velocity, position, and displacement.
We've learned earlier on how velocity is going to be the derivative of position with respect to time. And we know that displacement is just a change in position. So this is something that we know already. But if I want to go ahead and find the displacement with the velocity function, well, if it's a derivative that gets me from position to velocity, it makes sense that it would be an integral that gets me from velocity to position, since we know that that integral is, in essence, just the reverse process of taking a derivative. So what I can do is go down here and say, if I take my velocity function and I integrate it with respect to time over the time interval given, that's going to give me the change in position, which would be my displacement.
And that's what we're trying to find. So going to this example here, what I can do is take this integral here, and I can bound it from zero to five. And I can see that my velocity function is 2t - 4. Now from here, we should know how to solve an integral like this, so let's just go ahead and do it. I'll first find the antiderivative of 2t, that's going to be t^2 minus the antiderivative of four, which is 4t. And then this whole thing is going to be bounded from zero to five. Now notice that zero is my bottom bound here. That's just going to set everything here equal to zero, so I only need to plug in my high bound here, which is five. So doing that, we're going to have this whole thing is 5^2 - 4 \times 5, and this whole thing should just come out to five.
So five would be the solution to this problem, and that's how we can calculate our displacement. Now graphically, this displacement would represent the area underneath the curve of our velocity function, because recall that that's really what's happening whenever we integrate something. We're finding the area underneath that curve. So if I were to look at my velocity curve right here, what I'm looking for is this area and plus that area. Now all of this area, keep in mind, that the area that dips beneath the curve here, this is all going to be negative, and the area above the curve here is going to be positive.
So when you add both of these up, you end up getting positive five. And it makes sense because there's a bit more area that comes above the curve than goes below, so that's why we didn't get a negative number. But it's possible that for displacement, you are going to see situations where the negative value, the value of the dips below the curve, is actually bigger, and that's when you get negative numbers for displacement. Now, let's try another problem. So, let's say instead we have an example like down here.
The example that we see here says find the total distance of the object on the interval from zero to five. Now how could we calculate distance, and what's really the main difference between distance and displacement? Well, the main difference with distance is that distance cannot be a negative value. So any negative values we could get, we can't actually incorporate. So it's gonna be the same process where we have to integrate the velocity function, but what I need to do is take the absolute value of my velocity function.
I'm doing this because I want to ensure that I get no negative values when I do this. So the total distance is going to be the same integral from zero to five, and it's going to be the integral of our velocity function, but notice we have to include these absolute value bars. So it's gonna be our velocity function, which is 2t - 4, and this is the integral we could use to solve this problem. Now how exactly do I find this integral when it comes to dealing with absolute value? Well, keep in mind, none of these values can be negative.
And I can see since there's a four being subtracted, we definitely could get negative values right now. So here's what I'm going to do. What I'm first going to do is set up an integral of this function, 2t - 4. I'm going to set the bounds up so that way these bounds here are only going to account for the negative values. Now looking at this, if I plug a zero in right here, that would clearly give us a negative value, negative four.
If I plug one in here, that would also give us a negative value. If I plug two in here, that would give us zero. So notice that we reach our zero value when we get to two. So what that means is this first integral is gonna go from zero all the way up to two. Now I know that this is only going to give us negative numbers.
So every single output that I get from this integral is going to be negative. So what that means is I need to make the entire integral negative. So if I make this integral negative here, that's gonna cancel out all the negative numbers I get from this integral, meaning that it's actually going to turn into a positive result. So take this negative portion right here, and then I'm going to add it to the rest of the integral all the way up to five. So we finished at two here, so I'll make my lower bound two and my upper bound five.
And then I don't need to make this integral negative since this portion of the integral right here is going to be all the positive values. Basically, what I'm doing here is I'm taking this portion of the graph that I see right here, and I'm, in essence, just reflecting it up. Because since I'm taking this and multiplying it by a negative value, which we can see right there, it's going ahead and focusing on all the area that just shows up right here, which means that I'm only going to get positive numbers here when I do this integral, because remember integrating is that area under the curve. And I'm also only going to get positive values right here. So that means I'm only gonna get positive answers when I go ahead and do the integral like this.
And keep in mind, we're doing this integral that goes from zero right here all the way over to five. So this is the area that I should calculate. So you can go ahead and do each of these integrals separately. I trust that you know this process for dealing with the definite integrals. And if you work this all out and you multiply this result by a negative number, you should get 13 as your total answer.
So 13 would be this total area under the curve of this function right here, and that would be our solution for the distance. So we've seen how we can handle displacement, and we've also seen how we can handle the distance. But now let's see how we can deal with just the position. Because it's possible that rather than wanting a specific value for your displacement or your distance, you'll just want some kind of function that represents the position at any possible time t. How can we deal with something like this?
Well, we should know that it has something to do with integrating the velocity function, because we've seen that the position and velocity are related with a derivative. So it makes sense that we can relate velocity back to position with an integral. We've seen that integrating from just this time interval would give you the displacement, so how exactly could we get a position at a certain time? Well, to get a function for position, what you first need to do is take your position initially, which is gonna be s(t_{\text{initial}}). Oftentimes, this is just gonna be zero in here, by the way, and then add it to the integral of velocity, which would basically be your displacement.
So it's gonna be from t_{\text{initial}}, but rather than going up to t_{\text{final}}, we're actually just gonna go up to t. And the reason why is because we want our function of position with respect to time. So what I need to actually do here is throw in a dummy variable for my velocity. So rather than v(t), it's going to be v(x), and that's gonna be integrated with respect to x. This dummy variable here just ensures that I'll get a function with respect to time, which is what I'm looking for for my position.
So this right here is the equation that you need to use. So what you're just doing is you're adding your initial position at the start right there, and then you're adding on this integral right here, and that's going to give you the solution for the position function. So going over here, we're told find the position function given that s(0) = 3. Now I can see here that zero is our initial time. So what we're going to have at the start here is s(0), then we're going to have that plus, and then notice our initial time, well, that's zero, so we go from zero all the way up to some time t.
And what we're gonna be doing is integrating our velocity function. Now we've seen that the velocity function we were given throughout this entire problem is 2t - 4. But notice that we have to switch this t to an x when it comes to finding our position function, so that means that rather than 2t - 4, we're going to have 2x - 4 integrated with respect to x. So we've gone ahead and plugged in our velocity function. Now from here, what I can do is I can plug in the numbers that I know.
So I know that s(0) = 3. And at this point, this is just the integral we should know how to deal with. So I can first find the antiderivative of 2x. That's gonna give me x^2. Then I can subtract off the antiderivative of four with respect to x.
It's gonna give me 4x. Then this whole thing is gonna be bounded from zero to t. Now what you wanna do from here is take this t and plug it in for x. Now I don't need to worry about putting in the zero because that's just gonna set everything to zero right here. So I just need to worry about the t.
So doing this, we're going to have three, and I'll go ahead and remove these parentheses since we're applying this bound here. So we're gonna have t^2, that's gonna be minus four times t. Now I can rearrange this to look a bit more proper when it comes to polynomials, so we're going to have t^2 - 4t + 3, just moving this three to the other side here, and that's going to give me my position function s(t). So this right here is the solution to the problem, and that's how we can find our position function. Now once you have this position function, you're also likely gonna see problems that ask you to find a future position.
And you can find a future position by just taking whatever the final time is that you're given. So you might be given, say, what's the position of the object in three seconds, or five seconds, or a hundred seconds. Just take whatever that final time is, plug it into your position function right there, and then that's going to allow you to find the position at that specific time. You'll see some problems like this. We'll also try practicing with some of these problems later.
But for now, this is how you can deal with displacement, distance, and position when you're given a velocity function. So hope you found this video helpful, and let's move on.