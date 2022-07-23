Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
a. Write the integral that gives the area of the surface generated when the curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis
Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
a. Write the integral that gives the area of the surface generated when the curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. When using the shell method, the axis of the cylindrical shells is parallel to the axis of revolution.
Bike race Theo and Sasha start at the same place on a straight road, riding bikes with the following velocities (measured in mi/hr). Assume t is measured in hours.
Theo: vT(t)=10, for t≥0
Sasha: vS(t)=15t, for 0≤t≤1, and vS(t)=15, for t>1
a. Graph the velocity function for both riders.
21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = cos 2x, for 0 ≤ x ≤ π
Calculating work for different springs Calculate the work required to stretch the following springs 1.25 m from their equilibrium positions. Assume Hooke’s law is obeyed.
a. A spring that requires 100 J of work to be stretched 0.5 m from its equilibrium position
21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = ln x, for 1≤x≤4