60–63. Equivalent constant velocity Consider the following velocity functions. In each case, complete the sentence: The same distance could have been traveled over the given time period at a constant velocity of ________.
v(t)=2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π
60–63. Equivalent constant velocity Consider the following velocity functions. In each case, complete the sentence: The same distance could have been traveled over the given time period at a constant velocity of ________.
v(t)=2 sin t, for 0≤t≤π
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=4−x^2,x=2, and y=4; about the y-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=√x, y=2x−15, and y=0
46–50. Force on dams The following figures show the shapes and dimensions of small dams. Assuming the water level is at the top of the dam, find the total force on the face of the dam.
39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
y = 2
39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
y = -2