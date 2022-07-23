Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=x^2−2x+1 and y=5x−9
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=x^2−2x+1 and y=5x−9
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=4−x^2,x=2, and y=4; about the y-axis
46–50. Force on dams The following figures show the shapes and dimensions of small dams. Assuming the water level is at the top of the dam, find the total force on the face of the dam.
39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
y = 2
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = √50 -2x², in the first quadrant; about the x-axis
39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
y = -2