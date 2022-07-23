Assume f and g are continuous, with f(x) ≥ g(x) ≥ 0 on [a, b]. The region bounded by the graphs of f and g and the lines x=a and x=b is revolved about the y-axis. Write the integral given by the shell method that equals the volume of the resulting solid.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
x=2−secy,x=2,y=π/3, and y=0; about x=2
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Key Concepts
Volume of Revolution
Integration
Bounded Region
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = −8x−3 on [−2, 6] (Use calculus.)
Leaky Bucket A 1-kg bucket resting on the ground contains 3 kg of water. How much work is required to raise the bucket vertically a distance of 10 m if water leaks out of the bucket at a constant rate of 1/5 kg/m? Assume the weight of the rope used to raise the bucket is negligible. (Hint: Use the definition of work, W = ∫a^bF(y) dy, where F is the variable force required to lift an object along a vertical line from y=a to y=b.)
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=1−x^3, the x-axis, and the y-axis.
39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
x =2
Let f(x) = {x if 0≤x≤2
2x−2 if 2<x≤5
−2x+18 if 5<x≤6.
Find the volume of the solid formed when the region bounded by the graph of f, the x-axis, and the line x=6 is revolved about the x-axis.