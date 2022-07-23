Leaky Bucket A 1-kg bucket resting on the ground contains 3 kg of water. How much work is required to raise the bucket vertically a distance of 10 m if water leaks out of the bucket at a constant rate of 1/5 kg/m? Assume the weight of the rope used to raise the bucket is negligible. (Hint: Use the definition of work, W = ∫a^bF(y) dy, where F is the variable force required to lift an object along a vertical line from y=a to y=b.)