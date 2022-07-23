Acceleration, velocity, position Suppose the acceleration of an object moving along a line is given by a(t) = -k v(t), where k is a positive constant and v is the object's velocity. Assume the initial velocity and position are given by v(0) = 10 and s(0) = 0, respectively.

c. Use the fact that dv/dt = (dv/ds)(ds/dt) (by the Chain Rule) to find the velocity as a function of position.