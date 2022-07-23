Properties of exp(x) Use the inverse relations between ln x and exp(x), and the properties of ln x, to prove the following properties:
c. (exp(x))ᵖ = exp(px), p rational
Properties of exp(x) Use the inverse relations between ln x and exp(x), and the properties of ln x, to prove the following properties:
c. (exp(x))ᵖ = exp(px), p rational
Energy consumption On the first day of the year (t=0), a city uses electricity at a rate of 2000 MW. That rate is projected to increase at a rate of 1.3% per year.
b. Find the total energy (in MW-yr) used by the city over four full years beginning at t=0.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ln(1 + √2) = −ln(−1 + √2)
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.
c. csch⁻¹ 5
Definitions of hyperbolic sine and cosine Complete the following steps to prove that when the x- and y-coordinates of a point on the hyperbola x² - y² = 1 are defined as cosh t and sinh t, respectively, where t is twice the area of the shaded region in the figure, x and y can be expressed as
x = cosh t = (eᵗ + e⁻ᵗ) / 2 and y = sinh t = (eᵗ - e⁻ᵗ) / 2.
b. In Chapter 8, the formula for the integral in part (a) is derived:
∫ √(z² − 1) dz = (z/2)√(z² − 1) − (1/2) ln|z + √(z² − 1)| + C.
Evaluate this integral on the interval [1, x], explain why the absolute value can be dropped, and combine the result with part (a) to show that:
t = ln(x + √(x² − 1)).
Power lines A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
c. Use your answer in part (b) to find a, and then compute the length of the power line.