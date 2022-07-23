Textbook Question
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₋₂² dt/(t² – 9)
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63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₋₂² dt/(t² – 9)
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (x^{π})
Bounds on e Use a left Riemann sum with at least n = 2 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 2 = ∫[1 to 2] (dt/t) and show that ln 2 < 1. Use a right Riemann sum with n = 7 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 3 = ∫[1 to 3] (dt/t) and show that ln 3 > 1.
On what interval is the formula d/dx (tanh⁻¹ x) = 1/(1 - x²) valid?
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (x^{x¹⁰})
Suppose a quantity described by the function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ, where t is measured in years, has a doubling time of 20 years. Find the rate constant k.