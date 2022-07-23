37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₂₅²²⁵ dx / (x² + 25x) (Hint: √(x² + 25x) = √x √(x + 25).)
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₂₅²²⁵ dx / (x² + 25x) (Hint: √(x² + 25x) = √x √(x + 25).)
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₋₂² dt/(t² – 9)
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₁² (1 + ln x) x^x dx
Atmospheric pressure The pressure of Earth’s atmosphere at sea level is approximately 1000 millibars and decreases exponentially with elevation. At an elevation of 30,000 ft (approximately the altitude of Mt. Everest), the pressure is one-third the sea-level pressure. At what elevation is the pressure half the sea-level pressure? At what elevation is it 1% of the sea-level pressure?
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (x^{π})
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (x^{x¹⁰})