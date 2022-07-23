Theorem 7.8
Differentiate sinh⁻¹ x = ln (x + √(x² + 1)) to show that d/dx (sinh⁻¹ x) = 1 / √(x² + 1).
Theorem 7.8
Differentiate sinh⁻¹ x = ln (x + √(x² + 1)) to show that d/dx (sinh⁻¹ x) = 1 / √(x² + 1).
Overtaking City A has a current population of 500,000 people and grows at a rate of 3%/yr. City B has a current population of 300,000 and grows at a rate of 5%/yr.
b. Suppose City C has a current population of y₀ < 500,000 and a growth rate of p > 3%/yr. What is the relationship between y₀ and p such that Cities A and C have the same population in 10 years?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.
b. ln 0 = 1
A running model A model for the startup of a runner in a short race results in the velocity function v(t) = a(1 - e⁻ᵗ/ᶜ), where a and c are positive constants, t is measured in seconds, and v has units of m/s. (Source: Joe Keller, A Theory of Competitive Running, Physics Today, 26, Sep 1973)
b. Using the velocity in part (a) and assuming s(0) = 0, find the position function s(t), for t ≥ 0.
Projection sensitivity
According to the 2014 national population projections published by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population is projected to be 334.4 million in 2020 with an estimated growth rate of 0.79%/yr.
b. Suppose the actual growth rate is instead 0.7%. What are the resulting doubling time and projected 2050 population?
"Integral formula Carry out the following steps to derive the formula ∫ csch x dx = ln |tanh(x / 2)| + C (Theorem 7.6).
b. Use the identity for sinh(2u) to show that 2 / sinh(2u) = sech² u / tanh u."