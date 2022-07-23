Properties of exp(x) Use the inverse relations between ln x and exp(x), and the properties of ln x, to prove the following properties:
b. exp(x − y) = exp(x) / exp(y)
Properties of exp(x) Use the inverse relations between ln x and exp(x), and the properties of ln x, to prove the following properties:
b. exp(x − y) = exp(x) / exp(y)
Energy consumption On the first day of the year (t=0), a city uses electricity at a rate of 2000 MW. That rate is projected to increase at a rate of 1.3% per year.
b. Find the total energy (in MW-yr) used by the city over four full years beginning at t=0.
37–38. Caffeine After an individual drinks a beverage containing caffeine, the amount of caffeine in the bloodstream can be modeled by an exponential decay function, with a half-life that depends on several factors, including age and body weight. For the sake of simplicity, assume the caffeine in the following drinks immediately enters the bloodstream upon consumption.
An individual consumes two cups of coffee, each containing 90 mg of caffeine, two hours apart. Assume the half-life of caffeine for this individual is 5.7 hours.
b. Determine the amount of caffeine in the bloodstream 1 hour after drinking the second cup of coffee.
Projection sensitivity
According to the 2014 national population projections published by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population is projected to be 334.4 million in 2020 with an estimated growth rate of 0.79%/yr.
b. Suppose the actual growth rate is instead 0.7%. What are the resulting doubling time and projected 2050 population?
Many formulas There are several ways to express the indefinite integral of sech x.
b. Show that ∫ sech x dx = sin⁻¹ (tanh x) + C. (Hint: Show that sech x = sech² x / √(1 − tanh² x) and then make a change of variables.)
"Integral formula Carry out the following steps to derive the formula ∫ csch x dx = ln |tanh(x / 2)| + C (Theorem 7.6).
b. Use the identity for sinh(2u) to show that 2 / sinh(2u) = sech² u / tanh u."