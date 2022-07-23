Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.9.106
Chapter 8, Problem 8.9.106

102–106. Laplace transforms A powerful tool in solving problems in engineering and physics is the Laplace transform. Given a function f(t), the Laplace transform is a new function F(s) defined by F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) f(t) dt, where we assume s is a positive real number. For example, to find the Laplace transform of f(t) = e^(-t), the following improper integral is evaluated using integration by parts:
F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) e^(-t) dt = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-(s+1)t) dt = 1/(s+1).
Verify the following Laplace transforms, where a is a real number.
106. f(t) = cos(at) → F(s) = s/(s² + a²)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the definition of the Laplace transform for the function \(f(t) = \cos(at)\): \[F(s) = \int_0^{\infty} e^{-st} \cos(at) \, dt\]
Recall that the integral of the product of an exponential and a cosine function can be evaluated using the formula: \[\int_0^{\infty} e^{-pt} \cos(qt) \, dt = \frac{p}{p^2 + q^2}\] where \(p > 0\) and \(q\) are real numbers.
In this problem, identify \(p = s\) and \(q = a\), since the integral matches the form with \(e^{-st}\) and \(\cos(at)\).
Apply the formula directly to get: \[F(s) = \frac{s}{s^2 + a^2}\] which is the Laplace transform of \(\cos(at)\).
To fully verify, you could also perform the integral by expressing \(\cos(at)\) as the real part of \(e^{iat}\) and then integrating \(e^{-(s - ia)t}\), ensuring the integral converges for \(s > 0\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of the Laplace Transform

The Laplace transform converts a time-domain function f(t) into a complex frequency-domain function F(s) using the integral F(s) = ∫₀^∞ e^(-st) f(t) dt. This transformation simplifies solving differential equations by turning them into algebraic equations, where s is a complex variable with a positive real part to ensure convergence.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations

Improper Integrals and Convergence

Evaluating the Laplace transform involves improper integrals extending to infinity. Understanding when these integrals converge is crucial, typically requiring the exponential term e^(-st) to dominate f(t) as t → ∞. This ensures the integral has a finite value, allowing the transform to exist and be computed.
Recommended video:
11:11
Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals

Laplace Transform of Trigonometric Functions

The Laplace transform of functions like cos(at) is derived using integration techniques or known formulas, resulting in F(s) = s / (s² + a²). This formula is essential for solving differential equations involving oscillatory behavior, linking time-domain cosine functions to rational expressions in s.
Recommended video:
5:25
Intro to Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

108. Draining a tank Water is drained from a 3000-gal tank at a rate that starts at 100 gal/hr and decreases continuously by 5%/hr. If the drain is left open indefinitely, how much water drains from the tank? Can a full tank be emptied at this rate? 

38
views
Textbook Question

76–83. Preliminary steps The following integrals require a preliminary step such as a change of variables before using the method of partial fractions. Evaluate these integrals.

76. ∫ [cosθ / (sin³θ - 4sinθ)] dθ

44
views
Textbook Question

Visual proof Let F(x)=∫₀ˣ √(a²−t²) dt. The figure shows that F(x)= area of sector OAB+ area of triangle OBC.

a. Use the figure to prove that

F(x) = (a² sin ⁻¹(x/a))/2 + x√(a²−x²)/2

b. Conclude that ∫ √(a²−x²) dx = (a² sin ⁻¹(x/a))/2 + x√(a²−x²)/2 + C.

47
views
Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Using the integral of sec³u By reduction formula 4 in Section 8.3,

∫sec³u du = 1/2 (sec u tan u + ln |sec u + tan u|) + C


Graph the following functions and find the area under the curve on the given interval.

f(x) = (9 - x²) ⁻², [0, 3/2]

55
views
Textbook Question

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.

62. ∫ from 0 to π/2 √(1 + cosθ) dθ

83
views
Textbook Question

7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.

42. ∫ (from 3 to 4) 1/(x-3)³ᐟ² dx

58
views