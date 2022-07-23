Textbook Question
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
16. ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx
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7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
16. ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
11. ∫ from 0 to π/4 (sec x – cos x)² dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ e^(3 - 4x) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
26. ∫₀¹ [1 / (t² - 9)] dt
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
28. ∫ 6 sec⁴x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫[π/4 to π/2] sin²(2x) cos³(2x) dx