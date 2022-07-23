7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
11. ∫ from 0 to π/4 (sec x – cos x)² dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
11. ∫ from 0 to π/4 (sec x – cos x)² dx
42-47. Volumes of Solids Find the volume of the solid generated when the given region is revolved as described.
44. The region bounded by f(x) = sin(x) and the x-axis on [0, π] is revolved about the y-axis.
69-72. Volumes of solids Find the volume of the following solids.
70. The region bounded by y = 1/[x²(x² + 2)²], y = 0, x = 1, and x = 2 is revolved about the y-axis.
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
51. ∫ xⁿ cos(ax) dx = (xⁿ sin(ax))/a - (n/a) ∫ xⁿ⁻¹ sin(ax) dx, for a ≠ 0
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
28. ∫ 6 sec⁴x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫[π/4 to π/2] sin²(2x) cos³(2x) dx