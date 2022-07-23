Textbook Question
1. On which derivative rule is integration by parts based?
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1. On which derivative rule is integration by parts based?
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
9. 4/(x⁵ - 5x³ + 4x)
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
44. ∫ from 0 to √3 of (6x³) / √(x² + 1) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ eˣ (1 + eˣ)⁹ (1 - eˣ) dx
5. What is a reduction formula?
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
53. ∫ lnⁿ(x) dx = x lnⁿ(x) - n ∫ lnⁿ⁻¹(x) dx