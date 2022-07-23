5. What is a reduction formula?

7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
48. ∫ √(9 - 4x²) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
48. ∫ √(9 - 4x²) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
44. ∫ from 0 to √3 of (6x³) / √(x² + 1) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ eˣ (1 + eˣ)⁹ (1 - eˣ) dx
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
53. ∫ lnⁿ(x) dx = x lnⁿ(x) - n ∫ lnⁿ⁻¹(x) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
24. ∫ dt / √(1 + 4eᵗ)
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
13. ∫ [1 / (eˣ √(1 – e²ˣ))] dx