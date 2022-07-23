2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ (8x + 5)/(2x² + 3x + 1) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
12. ∫ (8x + 5)/(2x² + 3x + 1) dx
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ du / (2u² - 12u + 36)
5-8. Compute the following estimates of ∫(0 to 8) f(x) dx using the graph in the figure.
6. T(4)
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
30. ∫(0 to 6) (x³/16 - x) dx = 4
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ (x³ + 3x² + 1)/(x³ + 1) dx
108. Arc length Find the length of the curve y = ln(x) on the interval [1, e^2].