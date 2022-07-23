11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
11-14. {Use of Tech} Compute the absolute and relative errors in using c to approximate x.
12. x = √2; c = 1.414
"Electric field due to a line of charge A total charge of Q is distributed uniformly on a line segment of length 2L along the y-axis (see figure). The x-component of the electric field at a point (a, 0) is given by
Eₓ(a) = (kQa/2L) ∫-L L dy/(a² + y²)^(3/2),
where k is a physical constant and a > 0.
a. Confirm that Eₓ(a)=kQ / a √(a²+L²)
b. Letting ρ=Q / 2 L be the charge density on the line segment, show that if L → ∞, then Eₓ(a) = 2kρ / a.
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ du / (2u² - 12u + 36)
29-34. {Use of Tech} Comparing the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules
Apply the Midpoint and Trapezoid Rules to the following integrals. Make a table similar to Table 8.5 showing the approximations and errors for n = 4, 8, 16, and 32. The exact values of the integrals are given for computing the error.
30. ∫(0 to 6) (x³/16 - x) dx = 4
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ (x³ + 3x² + 1)/(x³ + 1) dx
108. Arc length Find the length of the curve y = ln(x) on the interval [1, e^2].