66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
69. Let f(x) = sin(eˣ).
d. Find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a) using Theorem 8.1.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
69. Let f(x) = sin(eˣ).
d. Find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a) using Theorem 8.1.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).
d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).
d. Use Theorem 8.1 to find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate found in part (a).
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Using the substitution u = tan(x) in ∫ (tan²x / (tan x - 1)) dx leads to ∫ (u² / (u - 1)) du.
101. Many methods needed Show that the integral from ∫(from 0 to ∞)(sqrt(x) * ln x) / (1 + x)^2 dx equals pi, following these steps
d. Evaluate the remaining integral using the change of variables z = sqrt(x)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫(1/eˣ) dx = ln eˣ + C.