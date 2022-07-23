Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The differential equation y′+2y=t is first-order, linear, and separable.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The differential equation y′+2y=t is first-order, linear, and separable.
Logistic growth in India The population of India was 435 million in 1960 (t=0) and 487 million in 1965 (t=5). The projected population for 2050 is 1.57 billion.
b. Use the solution of the logistic equation and the 2050 projected population to determine the carrying capacity.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The direction field for the differential equation y′(t)=t+y(t) is plotted in the ty-plane.
Logistic growth The population of a rabbit community is governed by the initial value problem
P′(t) = 0.2 P (1 − P/1200), P(0) = 50
d. What is the population when the growth rate is a maximum?
A first-order equation Consider the equation t² y′(t) + 2ty(t) = e⁻ᵗ
c. Find the solution that satisfies the condition y(1) = 0
Stirred tank reaction A 100-L tank is filled with pure water when an inflow pipe is opened and a sugar solution with a concentration of 20 gm/L flows into the tank at a rate of 0.5 L/min. The solution is thoroughly mixed and flows out of the tank at a rate of 0.5 L/min.
c. At what time does the mass of sugar reach 95% of its steady-state level?