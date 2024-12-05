At this point in the course, there are a couple of things we should be quite familiar with. We should be familiar with the process of taking a derivative, and we should know in general what this notation looks like, and we should also be familiar with the techniques of integration. We've learned about integrals a lot in recent videos, and what we're going to be doing in this video is combining these ideas of derivatives and integrals into something known as an initial value problem. So without further ado, let's see how we can solve these types of problems, and if you're familiar with the techniques in general for both integrals and derivatives, I think you'll find this pretty straightforward. Now to understand how to solve initial value problems, what you first need to do is know what a differential equation is.
A differential equation is an equation involving some unknown function as well as its derivative. So an example of a differential equation would be what we have right down here. So notice how we have this derivative, and we have the, what the unknown function, what its derivative is equal to, meaning we have a differential equation. Now in this problem specifically, we're told given this differential equation right here, and this condition over here, y of 1 is equal to negative one, we're asked to find y of x. Now whenever you have a situation where you're given a differential equation, and it's combined with some initial condition, like we see right here, that means that you're dealing with an initial value problem.
Now the initial condition that we have, this is basically just giving us a point. Right? Y of 1 equals negative 1 but it's giving us a point of the original function that we don't have yet. We have its derivative, so we're going to need to figure out what the original function is first, and then use this point to solve the problem. So first off, we're going to deal with the differential equation that we have down here.
And the way that I can figure out what this function y of x is, is by using integrals. Because notice that we have a derivative given to us, so if I use an integral, that's the reverse process for taking a derivative. So integrating dydx, well, that's just going to get me to my original function y. And if I integrate the other side of this equation as well, well, that's going to allow me to see what this function y of x is. Now I can use the sum and difference rule here and integrate these terms separately.
The integral of 3x2 using the power rule is going to give me 3x3 over 3. The integral of negative 4 is going to be negative 4x, and then we're going to have plus the constant of integration C. Now at this point, I can cancel the threes right here, meaning all I'm going to have is x3. That's going to be minus 4x plus C. So this is what we get when we do this integral of the right side.
Now this equation that we just figured out here, this is what's called the general solution. Now this is actually not the final solution to the problem, and here's the reason why. We have a plus C right here. We need to know what this constant is if we want to find this final equation for y of x. We can't just leave it as a plus C because this is only the general solution.
So how exactly could we find what this plus C is? Well, notice we're also given an initial condition, and that initial condition is applied when we have the original function. We just found the original function using this integration, so I can apply this initial condition that's given to us to solve this problem. So we're told that y of 1 is equal to negative 1. So that means you're going to have y of 1, meaning I need to take every place that I see x and replace it with 1.
So we're going to have 13 minus 4 times 1 plus C. Now we're told that this whole thing is equal to negative one. So that means this whole thing is equal to negative one. 13 is 1, and we have 4 times 1 which is 4 plus C. Now from here, what I can do is I can go ahead and subtract 4 from the one here.
So negative one is equal to negative 3 plus C. And then what I'll do is add this 3 on both sides of the equation here. That's going to get the threes to cancel there. I'll add the 3 on both sides, giving me that C is equal to negative one plus 3 which is equal to 2. So that means that our constant C is equal to 2.
So because we have that C is equal to 2, that means that we can take the C up in this equation and replace it with 2. And this is going to give us the particular solution to our problem when we go ahead and apply this initial condition that we have. So taking this C up here, placing it with 2, will give us that y of x is equal to x3 minus 4x plus 2. So this right here would be the final solution to the problem. As you can see, it's pretty straightforward.
We're really just applying the techniques we've already learned about for specifically integration, and also our conceptual understanding of derivatives to solve problems like this. Now something else that I'll mention is it's possible you'll see these differential equations or these initial value problems where you have situations with higher-order derivatives. So you might see a second derivative or a third derivative. But whenever this happens, you're just going to go ahead and apply the same process multiple times for solving these types of problems. So in this case, we had to integrate once that gave us y of x.
But if we had a second derivative, we'd have to integrate once to get y prime of x. We would have to integrate again to get y of x, and then so on and so forth. So you just apply the same process multiple times, and typically, you'll be given more than one initial condition if you have more than one derivative. So that's how you solve these types of problems. Hope you all found this video helpful, and let's go ahead and try getting some more practice with some of these more complicated situations to see how we can solve all kinds of initial value problems.
