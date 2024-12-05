So here in this example, we are told to solve the initial value problem given by this function right here. So we have this differential equation, and notice we are given the initial conditions over here. Now this can be a bit of a tricky initial value problem since we have 2 derivatives that are being taken right here. But it turns out that the process for solving these differential equations where you have multiple derivatives is the exact same process we've seen when dealing with only one derivative. We just have to apply multiple conditions and do this process multiple times.

So let's go ahead and get started. Now we have this derivative right here. It says that the second derivative of y with respect to x is equal to this function, x3 multiplied by 4, and then we're going to have minus 10. So that's the function that we have. And notice that this first initial condition here says that y prime of 1 is equal to negative 2.

Now we also have that y of 0 is equal to 3, but I'm going to ignore that initial condition just for now. I'm going to focus on these 2 at the moment. We'll get to this later, but let's just start with these 2. So what I can recognize is that if I take this function and integrate it, I'm going to be doing the reverse process for a derivative. So that's going to get me from 2 derivatives down to just one derivative, because, again, I'm in essence reversing this derivative.

But to do this, I would need to integrate this entire right side of the equation, and I can do that by applying the rules for integrals that I know. So see that we have a difference between x3 multiplied by 4 and 10, which means that we're going to have the integral of 4x3 individually minus the integral of 10. Now from here, I can take this constant of 4 and pull it outside of the integral, so that the integral of x3 with respect to x minus the integral of 10, which I'll leave inside the integral here since that 10 is by itself. So what I'm going to do is use the power rule on this x cube here to evaluate this integral, meaning we're going to get 4, and it's gonna be x4 over 4. Just adding 1 to this exponent and dividing by that new exponent of 4.

And then we're going to have minus the integral of 10 with respect to x, which is just 10x, And then don't forget the constant of integration c. Now notice here that this 4 will cancel with that 4, leaving us with x4 minus 10x plus c as my general solution for dy over dx. Now notice that we're told that y prime of 1 is equal to negative 2, and this is the general solution we've got. Dy over dx can also be written as y prime of x. Because if you think about it, that's just the first derivative of this function y.

So we have x4 minus 10x plus c. And what I'm going to do is take this initial condition that I have up here. I'm gonna see if I can apply it to what we have down here. So doing that, we have y prime of 1 is equal to negative 2. I'm gonna go ahead and move that down here so I can do this work.

So we're going to have that y prime of 1 is negative 2. So we'll have y prime of 1, meaning I need to take every place that I see x here and replace it with 1. So 1 to the 4th power minus 10 times 1 plus the constant c. Now y prime of 1 is negative 2. And then we have 1 to the 4th power, which is 1, minus 10 times 1, which is 10, plus c.

Now 1 minus 10, that's going to give us negative 9 plus c. Then I just need to add this 9 on both sides of the equations. That's going to get the nines to cancel on the right side here, leaving me with just c. Now if c is equal to 9 plus negative 2, which is positive 7. So this is our solution for c.

So going back up here to the general solution that we calculated, I can knock out that c and replace it with 7 since that's the specific answer that we get for this function y prime of x. So we've gone ahead and found y prime of x, but we're not quite done yet because we're not trying to find y prime of x. We're actually trying to find y of x because we're, in essence, trying to get this down to just the function y of x. And notice that we have another condition that we can apply up here to do that. So what I'm going to do is take this function I just calculated, and I'm going to write it up here.

So we have that y prime of x is equal to x4 minus 10x plus 7. I'm just rewriting this solution that we got up here. And what I'm going to do is go through the same process again. So we had 2 derivatives taken here for this entire function, and then we just use this initial condition. Now I'm going to jump to that initial condition.

So we have y of 0 equals 3, but I can't apply that yet because I first need to figure out what y of x is. Well, if we have y prime of x, I can integrate to give me y of x. If I integrate this right side of the equation, well, I can integrate each one of these terms where we have the sums and differences separately. So the integral of x4 with respect to x minus the integral of 10x with respect to x plus the integral of 7 with respect to x. Now using the power rule, the integral of x4 is going to give me x5 over 5.

Now this is going to be minus. And by the way, this integral could also be written as 10 times the integral of x with respect to x. It won't have plus, and then the integral of 7 with respect to x is 7x. Then we're gonna have plus the constant of integration c. That should also deal with this integral right here.

I can use the power rule on this x here, which will give us x5 over 5 minus, and then we'll have 10 times this integral here, which is going to be x squared over 2. Again, just using the power rule where we add 1 to the exponent and then divide by the exponent. So that's why we get this x squared over 2. And then, of course, we already figured out the 7x, and we figured out the plus c. Now from here, I can reduce distractions.

We have x5 over 5 minus, and then 10 divided by 2 is going to give us 5x squared, just simplifying and cleaning things up. We'll have plus 7x plus c, and that's gonna be our y of x. Now from here, notice there's another condition that I can apply, which is that y of 0 is equal to 3. So what I'm going to do is apply that condition to the function that we just calculated. So doing this, I'm gonna make some space for myself because we already solved this portion of the problem.

So I'll move all of this over to the left. And now I'm just gonna go ahead and go through the process here to figure out what c is. Then to solve for c, well, I'm going to take every place that I see x and replace it with 0 in this function y. You're going to have that y of 0 is equal to 0 to the 5th power over 5 minus 5 times 0 squared plus 7 times 0 plus c. Now notice each of these terms are going to go to 0 since we're multiplying by 0, meaning that we're just going to have that y of 0 is equal to 0 plus c.

And we can see here that y of 0 is equal to 3, so that means 3 is equal to 0 plus c, which is just c. So c is equal to 3. So if you get out the constant is 3, meaning going back up to this general solution here, we can replace that constant c with 3. So this right here is gonna be our solution for y of x, and that is so you can solve this situation or this initial value problem. So as you can see, it gets a little bit more tedious when we're dealing with 2 derivatives rather than just 1, but it still is the same process where you're applying the initial conditions and taking in essence the reverse process or antiderivative to figure out what exactly that function is.

So I hope you found this video helpful, and let's get some more practice.