Explain how a stirred tank reaction works.
27–30. Newton’s Law of Cooling Solve the differential equation for Newton’s Law of Cooling to find the temperature function in the following cases. Then answer any additional questions.
A pot of boiling soup (100°C) is put in a cellar with a temperature of 10°C. After 30 minutes, the soup has cooled to 80°C. When will the temperature of the soup reach 30°C
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Key Concepts
Newton’s Law of Cooling
Solving First-Order Differential Equations
Applying Initial Conditions and Solving for Time
25–28. Two steps of Euler’s method For the following initial value problems, compute the first two approximations u1 and u2 given by Euler’s method using the given time step.
y′(t) = 2−y, y(0) = 1; Δt = 0.1
12–16. Sketching direction fields Use the window [-2, 2] x [-2, 2] to sketch a direction field for the following equations. Then sketch the solution curve that corresponds to the given initial condition. A detailed direction field is not needed.
y(x) = sin y, y(−2) = 1/2
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
u'(x) = e²ˣ⁻ᵘ
33–42. Solving initial value problems Solve the following initial value problems.
y'(x) = 4 sec² 2x, y(0) = 8
39–42. Special equations A special class of first-order linear equations have the form a(t)y'(t)+a'(t)y(t)=f(t), where a and f are given functions of t. Notice that the left side of this equation can be written as the derivative of a product, so the equation has the form
a(t)y'(t) + a'(t)y(t) = d/dt (a(t)y(t)) = f(t).
Therefore, the equation can be solved by integrating both sides with respect to t. Use this idea to solve the following initial value problems.
t³y′(t) + 3t²y = (1 + t)/t, y(1) = 6