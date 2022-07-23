21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶
33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.
z(x) = (z² + 4)/(x² + 16), z(4) = 2
21–24. Logistic equations Consider the following logistic equations. In each case, sketch the direction field, draw the solution curve for each initial condition, and find the equilibrium solutions. A detailed direction field is not needed. Assume t ≥ 0 and tP ≥ 0.
P′(t) = 0.05P − 0.001P²; P(0) = 10, P(0) = 40, P(0) = 80
5–10. First-order linear equations Find the general solution of the following equations.
y'(x) = −y + 2
Case 2 of the general solution Solve the equation y′(t) = ky + b in the case that ky + b < 0 and verify that the general solution is y(t) = Ceᵏᵗ − b/k.
5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.
e⁴ᵗy'(t) = 5