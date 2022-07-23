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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.3.33
Chapter 9, Problem 9.3.33

33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.
y'(t) = 2t²/(y² − 1), y(0) = 0

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given differential equation: \(y'(t) = \frac{2t^{2}}{y^{2} - 1}\) and the initial condition \(y(0) = 0\).
Rewrite the differential equation in separable form by expressing \(y'(t)\) as \(\frac{dy}{dt}\) and then separating variables: multiply both sides by \((y^{2} - 1) dt\) to get \((y^{2} - 1) dy = 2t^{2} dt\).
Integrate both sides: compute \(\int (y^{2} - 1) \, dy\) on the left and \(\int 2t^{2} \, dt\) on the right. This will give you an implicit relationship between \(y\) and \(t\).
After integration, include the constant of integration \(C\) and use the initial condition \(y(0) = 0\) to solve for \(C\).
Write the implicit solution with the constant \(C\) included. This implicit equation represents the solution to the initial value problem. Use graphing software to plot this implicit solution and identify which branch corresponds to the initial condition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Solutions of Differential Equations

An implicit solution defines a relationship between variables without explicitly solving for the dependent variable. In differential equations, implicit solutions may involve both variables intertwined, requiring techniques like implicit differentiation to analyze or graph the solution.
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Initial Value Problems (IVPs)

An initial value problem specifies a differential equation along with a condition that the solution must satisfy at a particular point. This condition helps identify the unique solution curve among multiple possible solutions represented by the implicit form.
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Use of Technology for Graphing Solutions

Graphing software aids in visualizing implicit solutions, especially when explicit forms are difficult to obtain. It helps distinguish different solution branches and verify which corresponds to the initial condition, enhancing understanding of the solution's behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.

p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶

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Textbook Question

33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.

z(x) = (z² + 4)/(x² + 16), z(4) = 2

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Textbook Question

21–24. Logistic equations Consider the following logistic equations. In each case, sketch the direction field, draw the solution curve for each initial condition, and find the equilibrium solutions. A detailed direction field is not needed. Assume t ≥ 0 and tP ≥ 0.

P′(t) = 0.05P − 0.001P²; P(0) = 10, P(0) = 40, P(0) = 80

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Textbook Question

5–10. First-order linear equations Find the general solution of the following equations.


y'(x) = −y + 2

64
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Textbook Question

Case 2 of the general solution Solve the equation y′(t) = ky + b in the case that ky + b < 0 and verify that the general solution is y(t) = Ceᵏᵗ − b/k.

63
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Textbook Question

5–16. Solving separable equations Find the general solution of the following equations. Express the solution explicitly as a function of the independent variable.

e⁴ᵗy'(t) = 5

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