Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The differential equation y′+2y=t is first-order, linear, and separable.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The differential equation y′+2y=t is first-order, linear, and separable.
29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.
a. Find the approximations to y(0.2) and y(0.4) using Euler’s method with time steps of Δt = 0.2, 0.1, 0.05, and 0.025.
y′(t) = y/2, y(0) = 2; y(t) = 2eᵗᐟ²
{Use of Tech} Logistic equation for an epidemic When an infected person is introduced into a closed and otherwise healthy community, the number of people who contract the disease (in the absence of any intervention) may be modeled by the logistic equation
dP/dt=kP(1−P/A),P0=P_0,
where K is a positive infection rate, A is the number of people in the community, and P0 is the number of infected people at t=0. The model also assumes no recovery.
a. Find the solution of the initial value problem, for t≥0, in terms of K, A, and P0.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The direction field for the differential equation y′(t)=t+y(t) is plotted in the ty-plane.
27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.
a. Identify which equation corresponds to the predator and which corresponds to the prey.
x′(t) = −3x + xy, y′(t) = 2y − xy
Stirred tank reaction A 100-L tank is filled with pure water when an inflow pipe is opened and a sugar solution with a concentration of 20 gm/L flows into the tank at a rate of 0.5 L/min. The solution is thoroughly mixed and flows out of the tank at a rate of 0.5 L/min.
c. At what time does the mass of sugar reach 95% of its steady-state level?