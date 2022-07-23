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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.2.30a
Chapter 9, Problem 9.2.30a

29–32. {Use of Tech} Errors in Euler’s method Consider the following initial value problems.


a. Find the approximations to y(0.2) and y(0.4) using Euler’s method with time steps of Δt = 0.2, 0.1, 0.05, and 0.025.


y′(t) = y/2, y(0) = 2; y(t) = 2eᵗᐟ²

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1
Identify the differential equation and initial condition: \(y'(t) = \frac{y}{2}\) with \(y(0) = 2\). The exact solution is given as \(y(t) = 2e^{t/2}\), which will help us check the accuracy of Euler's method approximations.
Recall Euler's method formula for approximating the solution at discrete points: \(y_{n+1} = y_n + \Delta t \cdot f(t_n, y_n)\), where \(f(t, y) = \frac{y}{2}\) in this problem.
Set up the iterative process starting from \(t_0 = 0\) and \(y_0 = 2\). For each time step size \(\Delta t = 0.2, 0.1, 0.05, 0.025\), compute successive approximations \(y_1, y_2, \ldots\) until you reach \(t = 0.2\) and \(t = 0.4\).
For example, with \(\Delta t = 0.2\), calculate \(y_1\) at \(t_1 = 0.2\) using \(y_1 = y_0 + 0.2 \times \frac{y_0}{2}\), then calculate \(y_2\) at \(t_2 = 0.4\) similarly using \(y_1\). Repeat this process for the smaller step sizes, which will require more iterations.
Compare the approximations obtained for each \(\Delta t\) to observe how the step size affects the accuracy of Euler's method. Smaller \(\Delta t\) values generally yield better approximations to the exact solution \(y(t) = 2e^{t/2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Euler's Method

Euler's method is a numerical technique to approximate solutions of first-order differential equations using discrete steps. Starting from an initial value, it estimates the next value by moving along the slope given by the differential equation multiplied by the step size. Smaller step sizes generally improve accuracy but require more computations.
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Euler's Method

Initial Value Problems (IVPs)

An initial value problem specifies a differential equation along with a starting point (initial condition) for the solution. The goal is to find the function that satisfies both the differential equation and the initial condition, which serves as the basis for numerical methods like Euler's method.
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Error and Step Size in Numerical Methods

The error in Euler's method depends on the step size Δt; smaller steps reduce the local truncation error, leading to more accurate approximations. Understanding how step size affects error helps in balancing computational effort and solution precision when approximating values like y(0.2) and y(0.4).
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Growth rate functions

a. Show that the logistic growth rate function f(P)=rP(1−P/K) has a maximum value of rK/4 at the point P=K/2.

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Textbook Question

43–44. Motion in a gravitational field: An object is fired vertically upward with initial velocity v(0)=v₀ from initial position s(0)=s₀.

a. For the following values of v₀ and s₀, find the position and velocity functions for all times at which the object is above the ground (s = 0).

v₀ = 49 m/s, s₀ = 60 m

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Logistic equation for an epidemic When an infected person is introduced into a closed and otherwise healthy community, the number of people who contract the disease (in the absence of any intervention) may be modeled by the logistic equation

dP/dt=kP(1−P/A),P0=P_0,

where K is a positive infection rate, A is the number of people in the community, and P0 is the number of infected people at t=0. The model also assumes no recovery.

a. Find the solution of the initial value problem, for t≥0, in terms of K, A, and P0.

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Textbook Question

42–43. Implicit solutions for separable equations For the following separable equations, carry out the indicated analysis.

a. Find the general solution of the equation.


e⁻ʸᐟ²y'(x) = 4x sin x² − x; y(0) = 0, y(0) = ln(1/4), y(√(π/2)) = 0


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Textbook Question

38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.

a. Find the equilibrium solutions. 


y′(t) = y(2 - y)

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Textbook Question

27–30. Predator-prey models Consider the following pairs of differential equations that model a predator-prey system with populations x and y. In each case, carry out the following steps.

a. Identify which equation corresponds to the predator and which corresponds to the prey.


x′(t) = −3x + xy, y′(t) = 2y − xy

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