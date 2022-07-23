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Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.2.44a
Chapter 9, Problem 9.2.44a

Direction field analysis Consider the first-order initial value problem y'(t)=ay+b,y(0)=A for t≥0 where a, b, and A are real numbers.
a. Explain why y=−b/a is an equilibrium solution and corresponds to a horizontal line in the direction field.

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1
Recall that an equilibrium solution to a differential equation is a constant solution where the derivative is zero for all values of \( t \). This means \( y'(t) = 0 \) along that solution.
Given the differential equation \( y'(t) = a y + b \), set \( y'(t) = 0 \) to find the equilibrium solution: \( 0 = a y + b \).
Solve for \( y \) to get \( y = -\frac{b}{a} \). This value of \( y \) makes the derivative zero, so the solution is constant and does not change with \( t \).
Since \( y = -\frac{b}{a} \) is constant, its graph is a horizontal line in the \( t y \)-plane, which corresponds to a horizontal line in the direction field.
In the direction field, the slope at every point on this line is zero, confirming that \( y = -\frac{b}{a} \) is an equilibrium solution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Solution

An equilibrium solution to a differential equation is a constant solution where the derivative is zero. For y'(t) = ay + b, setting y' = 0 gives y = -b/a, meaning the solution does not change over time and remains constant.
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Direction Field

A direction field is a graphical representation showing the slope of solutions to a differential equation at various points. At an equilibrium solution, the slope is zero, so the direction field shows horizontal line segments, indicating no change in y.
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Initial Value Problem (IVP)

An IVP specifies a differential equation along with an initial condition, such as y(0) = A. This condition determines a unique solution curve passing through the point (0, A) in the direction field.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

38–43. Equilibrium solutions A differential equation of the form y′(t)=f(y) is said to be autonomous (the function f depends only on y). The constant function y=y0 is an equilibrium solution of the equation provided f(y0)=0 (because then y'(t)=0 and the solution remains constant for all t). Note that equilibrium solutions correspond to horizontal lines in the direction field. Note also that for autonomous equations, the direction field is independent of t. Carry out the following analysis on the given equations.

a. Find the equilibrium solutions. 


y′(t) = y(y - 3)(y + 2)

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Textbook Question

23–26. Stirred tank reactions For each of the following stirred tank reactions, carry out the following analysis.

a. Write an initial value problem for the mass of the substance.


A one-million-liter pond is contaminated by a chemical pollutant with a concentration of 20 g/L. The source of the pollutant is removed, and pure water is allowed to flow into the pond at a rate of 1200 L/hr. Assuming the pond is thoroughly mixed and drained at a rate of 1200 L/hr, how long does it take to reduce the concentration of the solution in the pond to 10% of the initial value?

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Textbook Question

52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.


{Use of Tech} Drug infusion The delivery of a drug (such as an antibiotic) through an intravenous line may be modeled by the differential equation m'(t) + km(t) = I, where m(t) is the mass of the drug in the blood at time t ≥ 0, k is a constant that describes the rate at which the drug is absorbed, and I is the infusion rate.


b. Graph the solution for I = 10 mg/hr and k = 0.05 hr⁻¹.

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Textbook Question

{Use of Tech} Chemical rate equations Let y(t) be t he concentration of a substance in a chemical reaction (typical units are moles/liter). The change in the concentration, under appropriate conditions, is modeled by the equation dy/dt=-ky^n for t≥0, where k>0 is a rate constant and the positive integer n is the order of the reaction.

b. Solve the initial value problem for a second-order reaction (n=2) assuming y(0)=y0.

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Textbook Question

Convergence of Euler's method Suppose Euler's method is applied to the initial value problem y′(t) = ay, y(0) = 1, which has the exact solution y(t) = eᵃᵗ. For this exercise, let h denote the time step (rather than Δt). The grid points are then given by tₖ = kh. We let uₖ be the Euler approximation to the exact solution y(tₖ), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...

b. Show by substitution that uₖ = (1 + ah)ᵏ is a solution of the equations in part (a), for k = 0, 1, 2, ...

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Textbook Question

Solving Bernoulli equations Use the method outlined in Exercise 43 to solve the following Bernoulli equations.


a. y′(t) + y = 2y²

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