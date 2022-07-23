Euler’s metho d Consider the initial value problem y′(t)=1/2y,y(0)=1.
a. Use Euler’s method with Δt=0.1 to compute approximations to y(0.1) and y(0.2).
Euler’s metho d Consider the initial value problem y′(t)=1/2y,y(0)=1.
a. Use Euler’s method with Δt=0.1 to compute approximations to y(0.1) and y(0.2).
Direction fields Consider the direction field for the equation y′=y(2−y) shown in the figure and initial conditions of the form y(0)=A.
d. For what values of A are the corresponding solutions decreasing, for t≥0
Direction fields The direction field for the equation y′(t)=t−y, for |t|≤4 and |y|≤4, is shown in the figure.
b. Use the direction field to sketch the solution curve that passes through the point (0,−1/2).
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(t) = -3y + 9, y(0) = 4
What are the assumptions underlying the predator-prey model discussed in this section?
7–16. Verifying general solutions Verify that the given function is a solution of the differential equation that follows it. Assume C, C1, C2 and C3 are arbitrary constants.
u(t) = C₁t⁵ + C₂t⁻⁴ - t³; t²u''(t) - 20u(t) = 14t³