Euler’s metho d Consider the initial value problem y′(t)=1/2y,y(0)=1.
a. Use Euler’s method with Δt=0.1 to compute approximations to y(0.1) and y(0.2).
Euler’s metho d Consider the initial value problem y′(t)=1/2y,y(0)=1.
a. Use Euler’s method with Δt=0.1 to compute approximations to y(0.1) and y(0.2).
12–16. Sketching direction fields Use the window [-2, 2] x [-2, 2] to sketch a direction field for the following equations. Then sketch the solution curve that corresponds to the given initial condition. A detailed direction field is not needed.
y(x) = sin y, y(−2) = 1/2
Logistic growth in India The population of India was 435 million in 1960 (t=0) and 487 million in 1965 (t=5). The projected population for 2050 is 1.57 billion.
e. Discuss some possible shortcomings of this model. Why might the carrying capacity be either greater than or less than the value predicted by the model?
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(t) = -3y + 9, y(0) = 4
What are the assumptions underlying the predator-prey model discussed in this section?
7–16. Verifying general solutions Verify that the given function is a solution of the differential equation that follows it. Assume C, C1, C2 and C3 are arbitrary constants.
u(t) = C₁t⁵ + C₂t⁻⁴ - t³; t²u''(t) - 20u(t) = 14t³